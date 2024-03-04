Algert Global LLC Decreases Stock Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 502.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $36.27 on Monday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $39.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.45 million, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.82.

Insteel Industries Cuts Dividend

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Insteel Industries had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $121.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.43%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

