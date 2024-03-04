Alpha Teknova (TKNO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 11th. Analysts expect Alpha Teknova to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha Teknova Trading Down 0.3 %

TKNO opened at $2.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.25. Alpha Teknova has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Teknova

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 27.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 825.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

Further Reading

