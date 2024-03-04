Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is California State Teachers Retirement System’s 5th Largest Position

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,499,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 342,358 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.9% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Alphabet worth $1,243,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,800 shares of company stock valued at $29,529,164. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $137.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.42 and a 52 week high of $153.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Get Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.