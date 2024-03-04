Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lifted by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,150 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of Ascent Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,800 shares of company stock valued at $29,529,164 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $137.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.42 and a 12-month high of $153.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

