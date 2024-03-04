Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Sold by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) by 75.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,911 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Price Performance

ALT opened at $12.09 on Monday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

