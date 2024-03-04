Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives $3.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.30.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ambev in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

ABEV opened at $2.48 on Friday. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1443 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Ambev by 5.1% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,224,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after purchasing an additional 254,347 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambev by 83.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,454 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev by 3.1% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 107,182,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,411 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev by 203.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 120,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 80,641 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

