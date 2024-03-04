American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on March 21st

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

American Assets Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. American Assets Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 163.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect American Assets Trust to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $21.59 on Monday. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Separately, Mizuho lowered their price target on American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 407.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,382,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $19,848,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 77.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,466,000 after acquiring an additional 715,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,343,000 after acquiring an additional 609,764 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,526,000 after acquiring an additional 339,960 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

