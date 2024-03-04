American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target Raised to $122.00

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Woodmark from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Woodmark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Woodmark has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.25.

AMWD stock opened at $102.27 on Friday. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $104.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.73.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.53. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,002,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,002,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $105,488.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Woodmark by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

