American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.25.

American Woodmark Stock Up 2.0 %

AMWD stock opened at $102.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.87 and its 200 day moving average is $82.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.73. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $104.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.56 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 16.77%. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,002,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $105,488.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 6.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 50.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 20.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 14.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after acquiring an additional 103,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

