America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 41,378 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 299,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,927,000 after acquiring an additional 15,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,817,000 after acquiring an additional 15,391 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 0.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 244,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 24,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.58 per share, with a total value of $1,453,980.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 673,200 shares in the company, valued at $40,782,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 18,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.71 per share, with a total value of $1,083,617.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 649,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,763,672.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 24,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.58 per share, with a total value of $1,453,980.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 673,200 shares in the company, valued at $40,782,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

America’s Car-Mart Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $67.69 on Monday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $57.61 and a one year high of $127.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.00.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($4.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($5.09). America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on America’s Car-Mart

About America’s Car-Mart

(Free Report)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.