Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0222 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Amerigo Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ARREF opened at $1.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. Amerigo Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $165.84 million, a P/E ratio of 100.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

