Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

MJ stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36.

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.