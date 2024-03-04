Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 136.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,948 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.11% of Amplitude worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMPL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Amplitude from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amplitude from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $418,662.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 327,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,740.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $418,662.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,740.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $42,074.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,429.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amplitude Price Performance

Shares of AMPL opened at $11.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82. Amplitude, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Amplitude Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

