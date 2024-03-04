Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Short Interest Update

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the January 31st total of 5,440,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Insider Activity at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $44,352.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,531.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $44,352.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,531.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $53,240.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,245 shares in the company, valued at $867,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,207 shares of company stock worth $238,897 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMLX stock opened at $18.71 on Monday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of -0.66.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.