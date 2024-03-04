Analysts Offer Predictions for Black Diamond Group Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Black Diamond Group in a research report issued on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on BDI. Cormark lifted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$10.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday.

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

Shares of BDI stock opened at C$9.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.74. The company has a market cap of C$559.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86. Black Diamond Group has a 12-month low of C$5.35 and a 12-month high of C$9.92.

Black Diamond Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.