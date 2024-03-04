Analysts Offer Predictions for Chimerix, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chimerix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chimerix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday.

Chimerix Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $1.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.16. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00.

Institutional Trading of Chimerix

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,179,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,389 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 891,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 57,166 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 211,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 112,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. 44.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.

