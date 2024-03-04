Analysts Set Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target at $104.30

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of CHK opened at $82.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.85. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,143 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,464,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

