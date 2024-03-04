Analysts Set Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Price Target at $6.80

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Codexis from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Benchmark raised shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Codexis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $4.61 on Friday. Codexis has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $324.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Codexis by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

