Analysts Set Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) PT at $50.00

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Copart alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPRT

Insider Transactions at Copart

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 101.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Copart by 87.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.13. Copart has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $53.70.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. Copart’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

(Get Free Report

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.