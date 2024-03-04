Analysts Set Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) PT at C$13.36

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

TSE:INE opened at C$8.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.76. The company has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.43. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.05 and a 52 week high of C$15.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -70.59%.

In other news, Director Richard Gagnon acquired 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.13 per share, with a total value of C$25,408.75. In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Senior Officer Jean Trudel bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,840.00. Also, Director Richard Gagnon bought 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.13 per share, with a total value of C$25,408.75. Corporate insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

