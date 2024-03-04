Analysts Set L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) PT at $229.00

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $229.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

LHX stock opened at $209.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $216.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.60. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.81%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

