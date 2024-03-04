Analysts Set LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) PT at $11.08

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

LC stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.07. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.47 million, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.98.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $185.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter worth $643,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 19.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,411,000 after acquiring an additional 505,118 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 190.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 400,189 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

