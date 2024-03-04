Analysts Set Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Price Target at $68.50

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

MTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

In related news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $923,664.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,055.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Brett Argirakis sold 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $177,460.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,695.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $923,664.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,055.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,957 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 395.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,334,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,013,000 after buying an additional 1,064,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,155,000 after purchasing an additional 341,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $20,001,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,451,000 after purchasing an additional 290,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,649,000 after purchasing an additional 240,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTX opened at $72.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $73.73.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.67 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

