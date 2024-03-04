Analysts Set SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Price Target at $56.00

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of SKYW opened at $64.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.37 and a beta of 1.95. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $65.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.75.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.31. SkyWest had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SkyWest will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,432,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,955,000 after purchasing an additional 71,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,413,000 after purchasing an additional 251,492 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,448,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,002,000 after purchasing an additional 60,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,472,000 after purchasing an additional 306,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,384,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,363,000 after purchasing an additional 138,948 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

