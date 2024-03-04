Analysts Set The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT at $89.89

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.38.

Several research firms recently commented on DSGX. CIBC upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $88.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.67. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $92.86.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,844,000 after acquiring an additional 99,268 shares in the last quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,108,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 510,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,090,000 after buying an additional 96,627 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

