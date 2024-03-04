Analyzing Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) & Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) and Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.7% of Virco Mfg. shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Virco Mfg. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Patrick Industries and Virco Mfg.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patrick Industries 4.12% 14.31% 5.39% Virco Mfg. 10.68% 36.45% 16.73%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patrick Industries 1 1 5 0 2.57 Virco Mfg. 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Patrick Industries and Virco Mfg., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Patrick Industries presently has a consensus price target of $102.29, indicating a potential downside of 16.36%. Given Patrick Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Patrick Industries is more favorable than Virco Mfg..

Dividends

Patrick Industries pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Virco Mfg. pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Patrick Industries pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Virco Mfg. pays out 4.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Patrick Industries has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Virco Mfg. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Patrick Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Patrick Industries has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virco Mfg. has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patrick Industries and Virco Mfg.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patrick Industries $3.47 billion 0.78 $142.90 million $6.51 18.78 Virco Mfg. $231.06 million 0.76 $16.55 million $1.73 6.21

Patrick Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Virco Mfg.. Virco Mfg. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patrick Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Virco Mfg. on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patrick Industries

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products. This segment also provides wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile mouldings; interior passage doors; air handling products; slide-out trim and fascia; treated, untreated, and laminated plywood; fiberglass and plastic helm systems and components; boat towers, tops, trailers, and frames; adhesives and sealants; thermoformed shower surrounds; specialty bath, and closet building products; wiring and wire harnesses; aluminum and plastic fuel tanks; CNC molds, composite parts, marine hardware; slotwall panels, components; and other products. The company's Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and finishing products, electronic and audio system components, appliances, marine accessories, wiring products, electrical and plumbing products, fiber reinforced polyester products; cement siding products, raw and processed lumber, interior passage, roofing, laminate, and ceramic flooring products, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lighting products, and other products. This segment also offers transportation and logistics services. Patrick Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

About Virco Mfg.

(Get Free Report)

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs. The company also provides activity, butcher block, folding, office, technology, and mobile tables; desks and workstations, and instructor media stations and towers; and chair desks and combo units, tablet arm and caster units, mobile workstations, and returns and credenzas. In addition, the company provides administrative office furniture, including desks, returns, bookcases, and other items, as well as steel storage cabinets, wardrobe tower cabinets, file credenzas, and mobile pedestals; laboratory furniture comprising steel-based science tables, table bases, lab stools, and wood-frame science tables; mobile furniture, such as mobile tables, mobile cabinets, and mobile chairs for school settings and offices; and handling and storage equipment, and stackable storage trucks. It serves public and private educational institutions, charter schools, convention centers and arenas, hospitality providers, government facilities, and places of worship through its sales and support teams, and dealer network. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.