Analyzing SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) and Realty Income (NYSE:O)

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) and Realty Income (NYSE:O) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of SITE Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Realty Income shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of SITE Centers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Realty Income shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SITE Centers has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Realty Income has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. SITE Centers pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Realty Income pays out 244.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income has increased its dividend for 31 consecutive years. Realty Income is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SITE Centers and Realty Income, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers 0 2 2 0 2.50 Realty Income 0 7 5 0 2.42

SITE Centers presently has a consensus target price of $14.13, indicating a potential upside of 3.56%. Realty Income has a consensus target price of $61.29, indicating a potential upside of 17.33%. Given Realty Income’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Realty Income is more favorable than SITE Centers.

Profitability

This table compares SITE Centers and Realty Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers 49.25% 14.00% 6.56% Realty Income 21.39% 4.06% 1.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SITE Centers and Realty Income’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers $539.46 million 5.29 $265.70 million $1.21 11.27 Realty Income $4.08 billion 11.03 $872.31 million $1.26 41.46

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than SITE Centers. SITE Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Realty Income beats SITE Centers on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 640 consecutive monthly dividends on its shares of common stock throughout its 54-year operating history and increased the dividend 122 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O).

