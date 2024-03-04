Analyzing Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Urgent.ly and Skillz’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urgent.ly N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Skillz $269.71 million 0.57 -$438.88 million ($11.22) -0.64

Urgent.ly has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Skillz.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urgent.ly N/A N/A N/A Skillz -139.77% -61.24% -29.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Urgent.ly and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

32.7% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Skillz shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Urgent.ly and Skillz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urgent.ly 0 0 1 0 3.00 Skillz 0 2 2 0 2.50

Urgent.ly presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 219.63%. Skillz has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.17%. Given Urgent.ly’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Urgent.ly is more favorable than Skillz.

Summary

Urgent.ly beats Skillz on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Inc. designs and develops a mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions. It serves automotive, insurance, telematics, and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgent.ly Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

