Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 1,251 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 161,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in Citigroup by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,078,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,472,000 after acquiring an additional 306,210 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Citigroup by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,364,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,373,000 after acquiring an additional 472,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $55.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $106.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average is $46.81. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $57.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

