Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 535 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IQV opened at $252.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $252.95.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IQV. Citigroup increased their price target on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

