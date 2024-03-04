Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,334 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74.

