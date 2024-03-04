Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,931,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,541,000 after buying an additional 549,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sysco by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,286,000 after buying an additional 357,246 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,859,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,139,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,047,000 after purchasing an additional 229,696 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.7% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,748,000 after purchasing an additional 784,549 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $79.96 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.90%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

