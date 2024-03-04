Ancora Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 12.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,509,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,532,000 after acquiring an additional 168,717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,683,000 after acquiring an additional 246,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 130.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 926,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,885,000 after acquiring an additional 525,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 98.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 248,055 shares during the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

AllianceBernstein Trading Up 2.5 %

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $32.58 on Monday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.85 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.36%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 132.19%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

