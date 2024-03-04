Ancora Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $69.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.03. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.71.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 113.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

