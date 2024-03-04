Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 219,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 34,712 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 673,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,630,000 after buying an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,350,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,211,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IFRA stock opened at $41.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average is $38.15.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

