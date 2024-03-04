Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 39.6% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CB opened at $250.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $257.84.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

