Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

COWZ opened at $54.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.66.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

