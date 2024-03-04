Ancora Advisors LLC Has $134,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $42.29 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

