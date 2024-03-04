Ancora Advisors LLC Has $143,000 Holdings in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,810 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coffee were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coffee in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coffee by 50.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coffee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 78.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coffee in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $1.33 on Monday. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter. Coffee had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

