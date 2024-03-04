Ancora Advisors LLC Has $157,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,054 shares of company stock worth $21,057,153. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE opened at $138.57 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $139.99. The stock has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.55 and a 200-day moving average of $119.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

