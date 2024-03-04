Ancora Advisors LLC Has $182,000 Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 79.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,729 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 54.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $110.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.23 and a 1 year high of $113.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total value of $439,113.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,798.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

