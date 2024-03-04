Ancora Advisors LLC Has $198,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

