Ancora Advisors LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) by 120.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,921 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of AXT worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AXT by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AXT by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of AXT by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AXT by 234.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AXT by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AXT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley raised AXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $3.80 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.

AXT Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AXTI opened at $4.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.23. AXT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45.

AXT Profile

(Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.