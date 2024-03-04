Ancora Advisors LLC Has $226,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,904 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 329,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,042 shares in the last quarter. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $483,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 46,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $81.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $168.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.18.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on UBER shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.