Ancora Advisors LLC Has $227,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AXP opened at $219.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.73. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $220.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

