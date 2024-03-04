Ancora Advisors LLC Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 297,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 44.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $119.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.57. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $106.45 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.05 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.