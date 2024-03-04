Ancora Advisors LLC Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,627 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,575,006,000 after buying an additional 2,799,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,775,000 after buying an additional 241,869 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,802,000 after buying an additional 5,939,590 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $31.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $41.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average is $28.99.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

