Ancora Advisors LLC Has $259,000 Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of LIT opened at $47.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average of $49.66. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $39.26 and a one year high of $69.09. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.