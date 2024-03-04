Ancora Advisors LLC Has $264,000 Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

Get Our Latest Report on Hologic

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.