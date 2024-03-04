Ancora Advisors LLC Has $303,000 Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,860,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,413,000 after acquiring an additional 393,937 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 671,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after acquiring an additional 27,610 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 591,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 85,981 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 460.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,559,000 after purchasing an additional 555,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 136,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,186 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FITB opened at $34.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average is $29.48. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $36.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FITB. StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.